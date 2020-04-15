Hornets baseball records since 1998: Fewest walks

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Fewest walks (per 7 innings/min. 25 inn.)

Blaine Knight 2015 0.5

Alex Shurtleff 2015 0.6

Scott Schmidt 2018 0.7

Beaux Bonvillain 2017 1.1

Blake Patterson 2015 1.5

Will McEntire 2019 1.5

Beaux Bonvillain 2016 1.6

Jordan Taylor 2010 1.6

Nate Rutherford 2013 1.7

Zach Jackson 2016 1.8

Coby Greiner 2018 1.9

Tyler Sawyer 2007 1.9

Jason Hastings 2013 2.0

Justin Wells 2005 2.0

Kevin Littleton 2002 2.0

Jody Petty 1998 2.0

Kaleb Jobe 2009 2.1

Anthony Rose 2000 2.1

Alex Shurtleff 2016 2.2

Nate Rutherford 2012 2.3

Dylan Cross 2012 2.3

Evan Lee 2016 2.4

Tyler Sawyer 2009 2.4

Austin Ledbetter 2019 2.5