Hornets baseball records since 1998: Fewest walks

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Fewest walks (per 7 innings/min. 25 inn.)

Blaine Knight               2015    0.5

Alex Shurtleff              2015    0.6

Scott Schmidt              2018    0.7

Beaux Bonvillain         2017    1.1

Blake Patterson          2015    1.5

Will McEntire              2019    1.5

Beaux Bonvillain         2016    1.6

Jordan Taylor              2010    1.6

Nate Rutherford         2013    1.7

Zach Jackson               2016    1.8

Coby Greiner               2018    1.9

Tyler Sawyer               2007    1.9

Jason Hastings            2013    2.0

Justin Wells                 2005    2.0

Kevin Littleton            2002    2.0

Jody Petty                   1998    2.0

Kaleb Jobe                   2009    2.1

Anthony Rose             2000    2.1

Alex Shurtleff              2016    2.2

Nate Rutherford         2012    2.3

Dylan Cross                 2012    2.3

Evan Lee                      2016    2.4

Tyler Sawyer               2009    2.4

Austin Ledbetter         2019    2.5

