April 14 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Seven first-half goals send Lady Hornets to ninth win

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

PEARCY — Caroline Campbell continued to fill up the net with two more goals and Kara Taylor had two as well as the Bryant Lady Hornets earned their fourth South Conference win in as many outings, 7-0, over the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves on Friday night.

At 9-0-2 overall, Bryant is set to host El Dorado on Tuesday, April 15 and Benton the following Thursday.

It was their eighth shutout of the season. The Lady Hornets’ defense has only allowed three goals all season.

Campbell’s opening goal came just over a minute into the match. Anna Lowery provided the assist. Just over a minute later, Whitney Brown took a feed from Taylor and drilled a shot to make it 2-0.

It was 3-0 before another minute had passed. This time Lowery found the range after picked up a pass from Jacie McMahan.

Tori Rose assisted on Campbell’s second goal, which came at the 24:17 mark. Rose fed Taylor for her first goal at 10:41.

The Lady Hornets made it a mercy-rule contest when Taylor made it 6-0 with a goal on which Hadley Dickinson assisted. Before the half was over, Taylor Matthews completed the scoring off a penalty kick. The final score was on the board with 3:34 left before intermission.