Hornets baseball records since 1998: Innings pitched

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Innings pitched (single season)

Ben Wells 2010 81.1

Nate Rutherford 2013 74.1

Trent Daniel 2008 72

Travis Wood 2005 70.1

Travis Wood 2004 69.1

Beaux Bonvillain 2017 68

Blaine Knight 2014 65.2

Justin Wells 2005 62.2

Justin Wells 2004 59.2

Michael McClellan 2000 59.1

Anthony Rose 2000 59.1

Blake Davidson 2010 59

Caleb Milam 2011 57.2

Blaine Knight 2015 57.2

Trent Daniel 2007 57

Jordan Taylor 2011 57

Jordan Taylor 2012 56.2

Zach Jackson 2016 56

Brad Chism 2001 53.2

Jason Hastings 2013 52.2

Zach Jackson 2014 51.2

Travis Wood 2003 50.1

Will McEntire 2019 50

Chris Sory 2001 49.2

Tyler Nelson 2012 49.1

Daniel Bennett 1999 48.1

Will McEntire 2018 48

Seth Tucker 2017 47.2

Evan Lee 2016 47

Coby Greiner 2018 47

Chance King 2002 46.1

Tyler Sawyer 2009 46

Daniel Price 2004 45.2