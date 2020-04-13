Hornets baseball records since 1998: Innings pitched

April 12, 2020 Archives, Baseball-High School

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Innings pitched (single season)

Ben Wells                    2010    81.1

Nate Rutherford         2013    74.1

Trent Daniel                2008    72

Travis Wood                2005    70.1

Travis Wood                2004    69.1

Beaux Bonvillain         2017    68

Blaine Knight               2014    65.2

Justin Wells                 2005    62.2

Justin Wells                 2004    59.2

Michael McClellan      2000    59.1

Anthony Rose             2000    59.1

Blake Davidson           2010    59

Caleb Milam                2011    57.2

Blaine Knight               2015    57.2

Trent Daniel                2007    57

Jordan Taylor              2011    57

Jordan Taylor              2012    56.2

Zach Jackson               2016    56

Brad Chism                  2001    53.2

Jason Hastings            2013    52.2

Zach Jackson               2014    51.2

Travis Wood                2003    50.1

Will McEntire              2019    50

Chris Sory                    2001    49.2

Tyler Nelson                2012    49.1

Daniel Bennett            1999    48.1

Will McEntire              2018    48

Seth Tucker                 2017    47.2

Evan Lee                      2016    47

Coby Greiner               2018    47

Chance King                2002    46.1

Tyler Sawyer               2009    46

Daniel Price                 2004    45.2

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
April 12, 2020
April 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!