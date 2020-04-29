Hornets baseball records since 1998: Pitching, career wins

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Pitching
Career Wins
Travis Wood 24
Blaine Knight 19
Jordan Taylor 19
Justin Wells 19
Zach Jackson 16
Evan Lee 16
Nate Rutherford 15
Alex Shurtleff 14
Caleb Milam 14
Trent Daniel 14
Dylan Cross 13
Ben Wells 13
Will McEntire 12
Beaux Bonvillain 12
Tyler Sawyer 12
Austin Ledbetter 11
Blake Patterson 10
Jason Hastings 10