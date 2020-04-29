Hornets baseball records since 1998: Pitching, career wins

April 28, 2020 Archives, Baseball-High School

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Pitching

Career Wins

Travis Wood                24

Blaine Knight               19

Jordan Taylor              19

Justin Wells                 19

Zach Jackson               16

Evan Lee                      16

Nate Rutherford         15

Alex Shurtleff              14

Caleb Milam                14

Trent Daniel                14

Dylan Cross                 13

Ben Wells                    13

Will McEntire              12

Beaux Bonvillain         12

Tyler Sawyer               12

Austin Ledbetter         11

Blake Patterson          10

Jason Hastings            10

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
April 28, 2020
April 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!