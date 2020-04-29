Hornets baseball records since 1998: Pitching, career wins

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Pitching

Career Wins

Travis Wood 24

Blaine Knight 19

Jordan Taylor 19

Justin Wells 19

Zach Jackson 16

Evan Lee 16

Nate Rutherford 15

Alex Shurtleff 14

Caleb Milam 14

Trent Daniel 14

Dylan Cross 13

Ben Wells 13

Will McEntire 12

Beaux Bonvillain 12

Tyler Sawyer 12

Austin Ledbetter 11

Blake Patterson 10

Jason Hastings 10