April 28 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Lady Hornets add two more wins including closer one over Russellville

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Val Nagle and Rick Nation

With final scores like 17-0, 10-0, 14-0, maybe 12-0 or even 14-2, you might[more] think it’s the Bryant Hornets’ football team.

But not this time of year. No, in the spring, that’s got to be the Lady Hornets softball team.

Now 28-0 on the season, taking it one game at a time while everyone else anticipates a third straight Class 7A State championship on the near horizon, the Lady Hornets posted one of those “football” scores on Thursday against the Van Buren Lady Pointers, 12-0.

On Friday, however, they went to Russellville and engaged in a rare close contest. They still won, of course, 4-1.

Though they’re now 11-0 in the 7A/6A-Central Conference, the Lady Hornets don’t have the league championship secured yet. That’s because Conway has beaten everybody in the conference except the Lady Hornets. During the first half of the league campaign, Bryant won 9-2 at Conway. The rematch, with a share of the conference lead on the line, will be Tuesday in Bryant.

“It will be a big day for us, the baseball team and in soccer,” noted Lady Hornets head coach Debbie Clark. “We need a lot of fans to come out and support the Hornet Nation.”

In the win over Russellville, pitcher Peyton Jenkins allowed three hits, walked two and struck out nine. She had a shutout until the bottom of the seventh on a walk, a single and a groundout.

“We traded a run for an out,” Clark noted.

Jenkins proceeded to end it with a pair of strikeouts.

Offensively, the Lady Hornets were led by Katy Stillman and Jenna Bruick. Stillman had two hits, a double and a triple, and scored twice. Bruick drove in three runs.

“We hit the ball but just hit it to people,” Clark noted. “It was a very good game for us. Russellville has a very talented freshman pitcher and she pitched well. She has a bright future.”

The coach noted that illness has hit the team. Senior shortstop Cassidy Wilson, who had to come out of the Van Buren game on Thursday, played against Russellville but, Clark said, “She was not 100 percent.