Hornets baseball records since 1998: Stolen bases

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Stolen bases (single season)
Trevor Ezell 2013 29
Drew Tipton 2015 27
Chase Tucker 2014 23
Logan Chambers 2019 19
Hayden Daniel 2012 19
Trevor Ezell 2014 18
Drew Tipton 2014 16
Todd Bryan 2004 16
Matt White 2002 16
Matt White 2001 16
Brandan Warner 2015 15
Jake Wright 2019 14
Logan Allen 2016 14
Evan Lee 2014 14
Trevor Ezell 2012 14
Billy Lander 1999 14
Evan Lee 2016 13
Jake East 2016 13
Jake Jackson 2008 13
Richie Wood 2004 13
Tad Beene 1999 13
Gage Stark 2019 12
Logan Grant 2019 12
Joey Cates 2016 12
Evan Lee 2015 12
Caleb Garrett 2009 12
Bryan Griffith 2004 12
Matt White 2000 12