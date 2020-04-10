Hornets baseball records since 1998: Stolen bases

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Stolen bases (single season)

Trevor Ezell 2013 29

Drew Tipton 2015 27

Chase Tucker 2014 23

Logan Chambers 2019 19

Hayden Daniel 2012 19

Trevor Ezell 2014 18

Drew Tipton 2014 16

Todd Bryan 2004 16

Matt White 2002 16

Matt White 2001 16

Brandan Warner 2015 15

Jake Wright 2019 14

Logan Allen 2016 14

Evan Lee 2014 14

Trevor Ezell 2012 14

Billy Lander 1999 14

Evan Lee 2016 13

Jake East 2016 13

Jake Jackson 2008 13

Richie Wood 2004 13

Tad Beene 1999 13

Gage Stark 2019 12

Logan Grant 2019 12

Joey Cates 2016 12

Evan Lee 2015 12

Caleb Garrett 2009 12

Bryan Griffith 2004 12

Matt White 2000 12