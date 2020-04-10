Hornets baseball records since 1998: Stolen bases

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Stolen bases (single season)

Trevor Ezell                 2013    29

Drew Tipton                2015    27

Chase Tucker              2014    23

Logan Chambers         2019    19

Hayden Daniel            2012    19

Trevor Ezell                 2014    18

Drew Tipton                2014    16

Todd Bryan                 2004    16

Matt White                 2002    16

Matt White                 2001    16

Brandan Warner         2015    15

Jake Wright                 2019    14

Logan Allen                 2016    14

Evan Lee                      2014    14

Trevor Ezell                 2012    14

Billy Lander 1999 14

Evan Lee                      2016    13

Jake East                     2016    13

Jake Jackson                2008    13

Richie Wood               2004    13

Tad Beene                   1999    13

Gage Stark                  2019    12

Logan Grant                2019    12

Joey Cates                   2016    12

Evan Lee                      2015    12

Caleb Garrett              2009    12

Bryan Griffith              2004    12

Matt White                 2000    12

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

