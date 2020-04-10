This date in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Overtime? Lady Hornets at their best, forge win over Belles

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The longer they play, the tougher the Bryant Lady Hornets soccer team gets.

For the fourth game in a row, the Lady Hornets and their opponents played beyond regulation. For the third time, Bryant extracted a win.

In the second overtime, Lauren Reed scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over the Mount St. Mary Belles at Burns Park on Thursday night.

“The goal came with a free kick from Tarra Hendricks to Lauren crashing the goal keeper and getting the touch in,” recounted Lady Hornets coach Julie Long whose team improved to 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the 7A-Central Conference.[more]

“I was very proud of how the girls played,” Long stated. “It shows a lot that they could come out and win after a loss like Tuesday (2-1 in overtime to Little Rock Central).

“We needed that win to set the tone going into next week,” she added.

The Lady Hornets host Van Buren on Tuesday, April 13, then travel to Russellville on Thursday with designs on avenging a 1-0 loss on March 16.

“These girls never cease to amaze me at how they push themselves,” Long said. “Sometimes we don’t do things exactly right but they do everything hard. I was so glad they came away with the win.

“My defense stepped up and played awesome,” she mentioned. “Sarenity Gomez played very well. Lyndsey Brazil and London Abernathy really stepped up to match Sarenity’s level of play. All the girls played well.”