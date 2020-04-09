This date in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Medlin’s top performance paces Bryant

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — Bryant Lady Hornets senior Mandy Medlin earned the Best Female Performance Award, scoring 23.5 points to lead her team to a third-place finish at the Cabot Panther Invitational Track meet on Tuesday, April 9.

The Lady Hornets won four events at the meet, accumulating 87 points. Only Camden Fairview (100 points) and Watson Chapel (98 points) fared better at the 10-team event.

In boys action, the Hornets’ David Stafford won the 1600 meter run to highlight a nine-place team finish in the field of 16.

Medlin turned in a first-place performance in the 1600 meter run, finishing in 5:44.4. She also contributed a leg to the Lady Mustangs’ pace-setting effort in the 3200 meter relay. She joined Melanie Steele, Jessica Graham and Candice James on a 10:46.2 clocking.

In addition, Medlin finished second to James in the 800 meter run. James ran a 2:33.4 just edging her teammate who ran a 2:33.5. Steele finished a close fourth in 2:36.9.

Medlin also ran a leg on the 1600 meter relay team which finished fourth in a time of 4:31.0, joined by Sandra McAnear, James and Steele.

“For Mandy to win that award is pretty awesome especially in such a big meet,” commented Lady Hornets coach Dan Westbrook. “We scored 87 points and only scored in seven events. That tells you we had a lot of girls running multiple races. I can’t say enough about this team’s courage and determination.”

Graham produced Bryant’s fourth first-place effort, winning the 3200 meter run in a time of 12:51.5. James was second in 13:08.2 with Jamie Waldron contributing a fourth-place finish in 13:58.1.

The Lady Hornets received second-place points from Claudia Eberhardt in the 100-meter hurdles. Her time was 17.6. Amy Griffin added third-place points in the pole vault, clearing eight feet and Tonya Fowler pitched in with a fourth-place finish in the 1600, running a 6:16.4.

Stafford ran a 4:40.2 to win the boys 1600. He also contributed a leg to the 4×800 relay team that finished second with a time of 8:32.25. He was joined by Mark Pagan, Cody Walker and Graham Linder.

Linder ran a 2:10.1 in the 800 meter run to collect a fifth-place finish. The Hornets also got points from Greg Prewett in the pole vault — fourth place at a height of 11-6 — and Bo Lee in the 200 meter dash — sixth in a time of 23.4.

“We are continuing to work back in shape after the layoff for spring break,” said Hornets coach Steve Griffith. “I thought junior Cody Walker had a good day with two personal best times, a 2:11.3 leg on the 4×800 relay and 11.06 in the 3200.

Bryant will run in the Trojan Relays at Hot Springs on Tuesday, April 16.