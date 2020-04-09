This date in Bryant athletic history: 2002

BHS soccer teams knock off rivals

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — The Bryant High School soccer teams swept their rivals from Benton on Tuesday, April 9.

In a dominant performance, the Lady Hornets shut out the Lady Panthers 5-0, while the Hornets turned in what head coach Body Nance called their best performance of the year in a 2-1.

Thomas Yun had both goals for the Hornets, one in each half. Benton’s lone score came late on a penalty kick.

“The first half was back and forth with Benton getting more shots but we had more quality attempts,” Nance said. “Our defense was outstanding. (Goalie Anthony) Moreno was awesome. Daniel Bradford, Bruce Joslin, Casey Jacuzzi and Michael Williams did a super job of controlling Benton’s attack.”

In the second half, Nance had Sean Necessary shadow Benton’s top player Jared Little.

“Little has a very strong leg,” Nance mentioned, “but Sean did a great job.”

Benton’s goal came after Joslin collided with a Benton player in the box with about 10 minutes left to play.

“This is the best we have played for 80 minutes all year,” Nance stated. “These guys really played their hearts out especially coming off the game Monday against Lake Hamilton. I thought we might be tired but it seemed to me it was Benton who was tired late in the game. This was a big win going into the regional tourney.”

During the first four minutes of the girls game, Paige Breech passed the ball to Shannon Baker for the first goal of the game. Before the half ended, Laura Mackey scored a second goal for Bryant.

With Mackey, Kim Nixon, Baker, Breech and Amy Johnston sending the ball downfield to the Benton goal area, the Benton team was running ragged. During the first half, Bryant made 10 attempts to score while Benton only managed six shots.

Brittany Boyer had four stops before being injured and taken to the emergency room for Bryant.

The second half began with a third goal booted in by Baker, plus attempts made by Nixon then a fourth goal by Mackey.

Baker added her third goal to set the final score.

While Bryant made 13 attempts to score Benton only made four in the second half as the Lady Hornets completed the shutout. The defense was highlighted by goalie Michelle Dinsmore stopping 14 shots and Sarah Langley making 22 defensive stops.

The teams were tentatively slated to host Jonesboro on Thursday, April 11 before wrapping up the regular season at home against El Dorado on Thursday, April 18.