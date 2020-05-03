Hornets baseball records since 1998: Strikeouts

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Strikeouts (career)

Travis Wood                362

Justin Wells                 230

Trent Daniel                224

Blaine Knight               180

Jordan Taylor              173

Ben Wells                    161

Will McEntire              151

Zach Jackson               140

Tyler Sawyer               139

Evan Lee                      126

Beaux Bonvillain         106

Michael McClellan      104

Caleb Milam                103

Anthony Rose             99

Aaron Davidson          85

Daniel Price                 85

Dylan Cross                 82

Scott Yant                   79

Austin Ledbetter         78

Alex Shurtleff              78

Jason Hastings            73

Nate Rutherford         65

Chris Sory                    61

Coby Greiner               60

Blake Davidson           60

Strikeouts (per 7 innings, 70 innings min.)

Travis Wood                13.1

Trent Daniel                10.9

Justin Wells                 10.4

Evan Lee                      9.9

Ben Wells                    9.1

Blaine Knight               9.0

Will McEntire              8.7

Tyler Sawyer               8.0

Zach Jackson               7.9

Jordan Taylor              7.4

Beaux Bonvillain         7.2

Alex Shurtleff              7.1

Anthony Rose             7.1

Michael McClellan      6.5

Scott Yant                   6.4

Caleb Milam                6.1

Blake Davidson           5.9

Jason Hastings            5.9

Dylan Cross                 5.8

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

