Hornets baseball records since 1998: Strikeouts

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Strikeouts (career)
Travis Wood 362
Justin Wells 230
Trent Daniel 224
Blaine Knight 180
Jordan Taylor 173
Ben Wells 161
Will McEntire 151
Zach Jackson 140
Tyler Sawyer 139
Evan Lee 126
Beaux Bonvillain 106
Michael McClellan 104
Caleb Milam 103
Anthony Rose 99
Aaron Davidson 85
Daniel Price 85
Dylan Cross 82
Scott Yant 79
Austin Ledbetter 78
Alex Shurtleff 78
Jason Hastings 73
Nate Rutherford 65
Chris Sory 61
Coby Greiner 60
Blake Davidson 60
Strikeouts (per 7 innings, 70 innings min.)
Travis Wood 13.1
Trent Daniel 10.9
Justin Wells 10.4
Evan Lee 9.9
Ben Wells 9.1
Blaine Knight 9.0
Will McEntire 8.7
Tyler Sawyer 8.0
Zach Jackson 7.9
Jordan Taylor 7.4
Beaux Bonvillain 7.2
Alex Shurtleff 7.1
Anthony Rose 7.1
Michael McClellan 6.5
Scott Yant 6.4
Caleb Milam 6.1
Blake Davidson 5.9
Jason Hastings 5.9
Dylan Cross 5.8