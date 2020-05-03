Hornets baseball records since 1998: Strikeouts

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will roll out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Strikeouts (career)

Travis Wood 362

Justin Wells 230

Trent Daniel 224

Blaine Knight 180

Jordan Taylor 173

Ben Wells 161

Will McEntire 151

Zach Jackson 140

Tyler Sawyer 139

Evan Lee 126

Beaux Bonvillain 106

Michael McClellan 104

Caleb Milam 103

Anthony Rose 99

Aaron Davidson 85

Daniel Price 85

Dylan Cross 82

Scott Yant 79

Austin Ledbetter 78

Alex Shurtleff 78

Jason Hastings 73

Nate Rutherford 65

Chris Sory 61

Coby Greiner 60

Blake Davidson 60

Strikeouts (per 7 innings, 70 innings min.)

Travis Wood 13.1

Trent Daniel 10.9

Justin Wells 10.4

Evan Lee 9.9

Ben Wells 9.1

Blaine Knight 9.0

Will McEntire 8.7

Tyler Sawyer 8.0

Zach Jackson 7.9

Jordan Taylor 7.4

Beaux Bonvillain 7.2

Alex Shurtleff 7.1

Anthony Rose 7.1

Michael McClellan 6.5

Scott Yant 6.4

Caleb Milam 6.1

Blake Davidson 5.9

Jason Hastings 5.9

Dylan Cross 5.8