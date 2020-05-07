Hornets baseball records since 1998: Team pitching

This concludes the listing of the baseball records since 1998, a little something to enjoy during the interruption in sports due to COVID-19.

Once again, these are mostly stats that I kept over the years. If anyone has corrections or stats from before 1999, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

— Rob Patrick

PITCHING

Innings

2012 225

2010 222.2

2014 221

2005 219.2

2015 205

2011 204.2

2013 204.1

2019 202

2018 202

2004 201

2000 196.2

1999 195

2001 193

2016 190

Runs allowed

1999 167

2001 156

2011 134

2006 120

2017 119

2007 119

2002 119

2009 113

1998 103

2012 102

Fewest runs allowed

2016 43

2014 48

2015 60

2019 63

2013 70

2005 73

Hits allowed

2012 216

2011 215

2009 204

2002 204

1999 201

2001 200

2017 190

Fewest hits allowed

2004 121

2008 122

2003 123

2016 136

2005 136

2019 147

1998 126

2014 151

2015 154

Walks allowed

2004 134

2001 124

2006 113

1999 111

2003 109

2012 106

2007 104

2002 103

1998 102

Fewest walks allowed

2015 46

2016 58

2013 66

2019 74

2017 78

2018 80

2014 83

2008 87

Strikeouts

2005 344

2004 333

2019 247

2010 237

2016 236

2006 224

2015 223

2012 214

2014 208

2009 200

Earned run average

2014 0.79

2016 1.07

2015 1.13

2019 1.21

2010 1.73

2013 1.75

2004 1.82

2008 2.00

2012 2.08

2018 2.11

2005 2.20

Saves

2019 8

2012 8

2009 7

2004 7

2013 6

2005 6

2015 5

2001 5

2018 4

2016 4

2012 4

2003 4

2002 4