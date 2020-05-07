Hornets baseball records since 1998: Team pitching

May 6, 2020 Archives, Baseball-High School

This concludes the listing of the baseball records since 1998, a little something to enjoy during the interruption in sports due to COVID-19.

Once again, these are mostly stats that I kept over the years. If anyone has corrections or stats from before 1999, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

— Rob Patrick

PITCHING

Innings

2012    225

2010    222.2

2014    221

2005    219.2

2015    205

2011    204.2

2013    204.1

2019    202

2018    202

2004    201

2000    196.2

1999    195

2001    193

2016    190

Runs allowed

1999    167

2001    156

2011    134

2006    120

2017    119

2007    119

2002    119

2009    113

1998    103

2012    102

Fewest runs allowed

2016    43

2014    48

2015    60

2019    63

2013    70

2005    73

Hits allowed

2012    216

2011    215

2009    204

2002    204

1999    201

2001    200

2017    190

Fewest hits allowed

2004    121

2008    122

2003    123

2016    136

2005    136

2019    147

1998    126

2014    151

2015    154

Walks allowed

2004    134

2001    124

2006    113

1999    111

2003    109

2012    106

2007    104

2002    103

1998    102

Fewest walks allowed

2015    46

2016    58

2013    66

2019    74

2017    78

2018    80

2014    83

2008    87

Strikeouts

2005    344

2004    333

2019    247

2010    237

2016    236

2006    224

2015    223

2012    214

2014    208

2009    200

Earned run average

2014    0.79

2016    1.07

2015    1.13

2019    1.21

2010    1.73

2013    1.75

2004    1.82

2008    2.00

2012    2.08

2018    2.11

2005    2.20

Saves

2019    8

2012    8

2009    7

2004    7

2013    6

2005    6

2015    5

2001    5

2018    4

2016    4

2012    4

2003    4

2002    4

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
May 6, 2020
May 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2016
Archives
May 6, 2020
May 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!