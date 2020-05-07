Hornets baseball records since 1998: Team pitching

This concludes the listing of the baseball records since 1998, a little something to enjoy during the interruption in sports due to COVID-19.
Once again, these are mostly stats that I kept over the years. If anyone has corrections or stats from before 1999, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
— Rob Patrick
PITCHING
Innings
2012 225
2010 222.2
2014 221
2005 219.2
2015 205
2011 204.2
2013 204.1
2019 202
2018 202
2004 201
2000 196.2
1999 195
2001 193
2016 190
Runs allowed
1999 167
2001 156
2011 134
2006 120
2017 119
2007 119
2002 119
2009 113
1998 103
2012 102
Fewest runs allowed
2016 43
2014 48
2015 60
2019 63
2013 70
2005 73
Hits allowed
2012 216
2011 215
2009 204
2002 204
1999 201
2001 200
2017 190
Fewest hits allowed
2004 121
2008 122
2003 123
2016 136
2005 136
2019 147
1998 126
2014 151
2015 154
Walks allowed
2004 134
2001 124
2006 113
1999 111
2003 109
2012 106
2007 104
2002 103
1998 102
Fewest walks allowed
2015 46
2016 58
2013 66
2019 74
2017 78
2018 80
2014 83
2008 87
Strikeouts
2005 344
2004 333
2019 247
2010 237
2016 236
2006 224
2015 223
2012 214
2014 208
2009 200
Earned run average
2014 0.79
2016 1.07
2015 1.13
2019 1.21
2010 1.73
2013 1.75
2004 1.82
2008 2.00
2012 2.08
2018 2.11
2005 2.20
Saves
2019 8
2012 8
2009 7
2004 7
2013 6
2005 6
2015 5
2001 5
2018 4
2016 4
2012 4
2003 4
2002 4