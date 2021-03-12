March 12 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Hornets bounce back with win despite long trip to Van Buren

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

VAN BUREN — The Bryant Hornets soccer team bounced back from a disappointing first conference loss to Little Rock Central with a 1-0 win at Van Buren on Thursday night.

Sean Sobba, back in the lineup after being sidelined by injury accounted for the lone goal of the game, off a direct kick with about 22 minutes left in the second half.[more]

“We moved the ball as good or bettr than we have any other game this year,” stated Hornets coach Jason Hay. “We just need to keep improving as we move into next week’s games with Russellville and Conway.”

At 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the 7A-Central Conference, the Hornets will host Russellville on Tuesday and travel to Conway on Thursday.

“We played much better offensively,” Hay said. “We had a ton of shots on goal, which we did not get to chance to take last week. We had several hit the post or just unlucky things happened with some of them. But I was happy with the effort.”