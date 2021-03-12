Bryant’s lefty duo stymies Texarkana bats in 4-1 win

LITTLE ROCK — It was southpaw dominance for the Bryant Hornets on Thursday night at UALR’s Hogan Field.

Freshman lefty Gideon Motes and senior lefty Tyler Bates combined on a three-hitter as the Hornets improved to 6-0 on the season with a 4-1 win over the Texarkana Razorbacks.

J.T. Parker went 3 for 3 and Austin Ledbetter drove in two runs to spur the offense.

The win sets up the annual showdown between the Hornets and the rival Benton Panthers tonight at 5 in Benton.

Motes walked three and struck out seven, surrendering a run on two hits through 4 1/3 innings. Bates took over in the fifth and allowed just one hit. He fanned five and walked no one.

In addition to Ledbetter and Parker, Ryan Riggs, Noah Davis and Blaine Sears had hits for the Hornets.

Motes pitched around a one-out double by Braylon Bishop in the first. Bishop stole third then Motes fanned Ty Waid. Bishop tried to steal home on a ball in the dirt, but Motes recovered the ball and tossed to Riggs to nab him to retire the side.

Bishop started on the mound for the Razorbacks and worked around a walk to Davis and a hit batsman (Turner Seelinger).

Motes fanned two in the second, around a walk to Danny McWilliams, who tried to steal second with two away but was gunned down by Riggs.

The Hornets got on the board in the bottom of the second. Motes drew a lead-off walk then Parker lined his first hit to left. When the ball was misplayed in the outfield, Motes hustled home and Parker wound up at third.

Garret Wilson walked and so did Davis, but the Hornets stranded the bases loaded.

Motes built on that by striking out the side in the top of the third.

A walk to Conner Martin with one out in the home third gave the Hornets a chance to add a run. He took second on a wild pitch and, with two down, he took third on another errant delivery. Parker then came through with a clutch single to make it 2-0.

Texarkana picked up its run in the top of the fourth on a one-out swinging bunt that went for a single for Bishop. Waid walked then Bishop stole third. Jackson Harris grounded to Davis at second and the Hornets conceded the run as he got the out at first.

Motes finished up the inning with a runner at second by striking out McWilliams.

Bryant tacked on in the bottom of the fourth. Riggs singled up the middle with one away. Courtesy runner Jordan Knox raced to third on Davis’ single to center. On a late throw toward third, Davis hustled into second, setting the stage for Ledbetter’s lined single to left that chased both of them home.

Motes hit Luke Paxton to start the top of the fifth. He advanced to second on a roller to Seelinger at third by Tye. When Darby Sawyer threw a walk on a 3-2 pitch, Motes had reached his 80th pitch and Bates was called upon to relieve.

Jaylen Betts, probably trying to bunt for a hit, was credited with a sacrifice, which moved the runners to second and third. But Bates ended the threat by striking out Graydon Martin.

Hits by Parker and Sears with one out in the bottom of the fifth came to naught as Waid, in relief of Bishop, wriggled off the hook.

Bishop doubled to lead off the top of the sixth, but Bates whiffed the next two and induced a pop to Ledbetter at short to end the inning.

Bates struck out two in the top of the seventh to close out the win.