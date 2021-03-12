Lady Hornets’ second-half eruption blows up rivalry match

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here

Kaylee Fluger (5) contends for possession. (Photo by Rick Nation)

After a slow start, the Bryant Lady Hornets poured it on in the second half with five goals from five different players on the way to a 6-0 win over the Benton Lady Panthers at Hornet Stadium’s Everett Field on Thursday night.

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 4-0-1 going into conference play. They travel to Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday, March 16.

Kaylee Fluger scored the only goal of the first half, off an assist from Lily Miller at the 31:56 mark.

The second-half flurry started at 24:23 when Miller scored off a feed from Jackie Atilano. At 18:16, Amelia Holley scored unassisted.

Rachel Buck got a shot to go off an assist from Caroline Pelton at 14:56 then Zoe Turner found the range at 13:55.

Katie Sucher (Photo by Rick Nation)

Ashton Inman, the team’s leading scorer, capped off the blitz at 11:07. Avery Caldwell earned the assist.

“It is always promising as a coach when you have a wide diversity of players that can find the back of the net,” said Bryant head coach Olivia Allard. “The girls really stepped it up in the second half.

“We started winning more of the 50/50 balls, we started being more physical, and we started working together,” she noted. “We still have quite a bit to work on going into conference next week, but we are excited to see what happens in this next part of the season.”

Rachel Buck (18) uses her thigh to maintain possession. (Photo by Rick Nation)