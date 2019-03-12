Hulett’s no-hitter, Bryant bats produce 14-0 league win

File photo by Rick Nation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Gianni Hulett fired a no-hitter over six innings and Aly Bowers and Meagan Chism each cracked a double and a homer as the Bryant Lady Hornets earned their first 6A-Central Conference victory on Monday night over the Mount St. Mary Academy Belles at the Maumelle Diamond Center.

The Lady Hornets built a 7-0 lead then scored seven times in the top of the sixth to make it a run-rule victory.

Bryant improved to 4-2 overall with the win. They’re set to be back in action at home against conference rival Fort Smith Northside this evening at 5 p.m.

Hulett faced one over the minimum through six frames, fanning eight and walked one. She retired the first 14 batters she faced before issuing the walk to Mary Agnes Shields with two out in the bottom of the fifth. She retired the next four in a row to close out the game.

Offensively, Bowers had three hits while Chism, Hulett, Maddie Thompson and Alissa Suarez swatted two apiece. Half of Bryant’s 14 hits went for extra bases.

Bowers’ round-tripper came with two out in the first inning and it stayed 1-0 until the top of the third when the Lady Hornets scored three times after two were out.

Hulett doubled to break the ice. She scored on Bowers’ single up the middle. After moving to third on passed balls, Bowers scored on an errant throw by the Belles’ catcher, making it 3-0.

Regan Dillon got things going again with a single to center then Chism unloaded to centerfield, a two-run blast to make it 5-0.

In the top of the fourth, Suarez singled to left, took second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch. With one out, Thompson blooped a single to right to drive her home.

Thompson took advantage of a pair of passed balls to get to third and Hulett got a squeeze bunt down to bring her home.

The 7-0 lead held until the top of the sixth when the Lady Hornets blew the game up. Caitlin LaCerra beat out a bunt hit and, after stealing scored, scored on Thompson’s double. Hulett singled in a run. After she stole second and took third on a wild pitch, she scored when Bowers hit a fly to left that was misplayed.

Another error, on Dillon’s drive to right, allowed Bowers to score. Dillon wound up on third and courtesy runner Joely Calhoun came home on Chism’s double to left. An ill-advised throw allowed Chism to reach third and she scored to make it 13-0 when Hayleigh Beck grounded out to short.

The final run was scored by Bella Herring, who drew a walk, stole second and scored when Suarez ripped a double to right.

Hulett struck out the first two in the bottom of the sixth and closed out the win by getting Hannah Day to ground out to Chism at short.