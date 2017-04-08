Hornets capture third straight match in a romp

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The suddenly red-hot Bryant Hornets soccer team made it three wins in a row in 7A-Central Conference play Friday night with a 6-0 romp over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats.

Luis Lara had two goals and four other Hornets added to the scoring as Bryant improved to 6-4-1 overall and 3-3 in league play. They’ll try to make it four in a row and move into a third-place tie with Conway when they host the Wampus Cats on Tuesday.

“We were solid at times,” said Bryant head coach Richard Friday. “We dominated possession throughout the game. Our pattern passing and movement was quick and sharp.”

Brian Resendiz opened the scoring. Martin Ramirez and Jhorman Cruz followed up to make it 3-0. Lara’s first goal was next.

“It was a drilled shot from the corner of the box,” said Friday.

James Lasley got loos for a breakaway to make it 5-0 before Lara capped it off.

“A great header,” the coach said.

“It was a great team effort with my back line holding midfielders, shutting them down,” Friday mentioned.





