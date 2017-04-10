Lady Hornets third in meet featuring six other 7A squads

RUSSELLVILLE — Bryant’s Kayla Scott edged Rogers’ Ashlyne Silcott in the 300 hurdles and the Lady Hornets’ 4×400-meter relay team earned top honors on Friday at the annual Cyclone Relays at Russellville High School. The Lady Hornets were third in a challenging 16-team field that include seven Class 7A squads.

Bryant accumulated 86.5 points. Conway won the team title with 144.5 points. Rogers was second at 102. The host Lady Cylclones were fourth (81) and Benton was fifth (40).

Besides the top three in the standings, Class 7A teams that competed also included North Little Rock, Van Buren, Rogers Heritage and Cabot.

Scott ran a 47.77 to win the 300 hurdles. Silcott was second at 48.15.

In the meet-concluding 4×400, the Lady Hornets’ quartet of Zhania Hall, Megan Lee, Zeia Robinson and Amanda Burt turned in a 4:15.86. Little Rock Parkview was second with a time of 4:17.03.

Scott was also third in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 16.17 just .02 behind second place Audrey Wilson of Rogers (16.15). Conway’s Taylor Conway won in 16.0. Bryant’s Deborah Shaw, running in her first meet of the season, placed fifth with a time of 17.49.

Tiberia Foote earned second place in the long jump, covering 16’1”. Silcott won at 16’2”.

Foot also scored in the triple jump, taking fourth at 33’8”. In addition, she contributed a leg to the 4×100 relay team on a 50.99 clocking, which earned fourth-place points. She joined Robinson, Burt, and Daelyn Young.

Taylor McKinney’s discus toss of 99’1” was second only to the 103’5” thrown by Russellville’s Carter Murphy.

In the shot, Kaycee White was sixth for the Lady Hornets with a throw of 33’2”. McKinney was seventh at 31’4.75”.

Bree Hood picked up second-place points in the pole vault, clearing 8’6”. Conway’s Jadah Meyer got over at 11’10”.

Hood also joined Hall, Lee and Bailey Brazil on a 10:40.85 clocking in the 4×800, good for fifth.

Shaw was fifth in the high jump, clearing 4’10” with Lee eighth at 4’8”.

Hall and Robinson scored sixth-place points. Hall’s 2:30.71 got it done in the 800 while Robinson’s 1:02.46 did it in the 400.

In the distance races, Brazil was seventh in the 1600 with a time of 5:44.08 while Sydney Wilson was eighth in the 3200 with a time of 12:51.52.





