Hornets, Cats streamed live today

Today’s baseball game between the Bryant Hornets and the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats will be streamed live on the website of Fidelity Local 6: http://www.fidelitycommunications.com/local6/bclive_stream.php?channel=local6a

In addition, DVD’s of previous games are available for purchase at www.fidelitylocal6.com, and streaming replays are available for 30 days after the event for $4.99.