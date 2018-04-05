Hornets work to develop depth at Cabot meet

CABOT — The Bryant Hornets competed at the Walmart Cabot Panther Relays on Wednesday, placing sixth with 32 points. A total of 13 teams scored in the meet.

Kaine Villareal-Hurst was the top individual performer for the Hornets, placing third in the pole vault with a clearance of 11′ 6″. Villareal-Hurst also placed eighth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:10.12.

Also scoring for the Hornets were:

Ahmad Adams in the shot put (5th in 42-5)

Jabin Gulley in the high jump (6th in 5-10)

Sam Perryman in the 300 meter hurdles (6th in 43.85)

Hunter Ulmer in the 800 meter run (6th in 2:10.10)

J’lun Herron in the 400 meter dash (8th in 54.17)

4 x 800 meter relay team of Erik Gonzalez, Chris Morgan, Hunter Ulmer, and Jake Dreher (3rd in 8:50.17)

4 x 400 meter relay team of Kaine Villareal-Hurst, Jake Dreher, Hunter Ulmer, and Dalen McDonald (5th in 3:42.29)

4 x 100 meter relay team of Dionte Collier, Dalen McDonald, Adam Whaley, and Braylon Butler (8th in 47.11).

“We rested a lot of our top athletes, but we had some very good performances and personal records set,” said Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “Ahmad Adams had a great day at the shot put, and Jabin Gulley showed a lot of potential in the high jump.

“Several of these athletes who competed here will help us at the conference meet and possibly the state meet,” he noted. “Since each meet we compete in has limited entries, meets like this are very valuable for us.”

Bryant is tentatively scheduled to compete on Friday at the Cyclone Relays in Russellville, weather permitting.