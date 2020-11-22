November 22 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hornets edge Magnolia to take team honors at HSU

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

ARKADELPHIA — Chandler Reep and Trace Rhode won individual events and the Bryant Hornets won two relays on their way to a team title at the Arkadelphia High School Invitational swimming and diving meet held at Henderson State University on Thursday, Nov. 20.

The Hornets accumulated 491 points to edge Magnolia, which was second with 422 points, in the seven-team meet that included Arkadelphia (195), El Dorado (174), Benton (173), Arkansas Baptist (90) and Bauxite (66).

Reep won the 100 yard breast stroke in a time of 1:05.79 while Rhode won the 500 yard freestyle clocking in at 5:37.07.

In the 200 yard freestyle relay, Rhode and Reep teamed up with Fonzee Bittle and Michael Higgs on a winning time of 1:39.91. Bittle lent a leg to the winning 400 yard freestyle relay, joining Andrew Ball, Derek Vos and James Dellorto on a 4:00.56 clocking.

The team of Rhode, Reep, Higgs and Ball turned in a 1:53.81 to finish a close second in the 200 medley relay. Magnolia won the event in 1:53.24.

Individual second-place finishes were posted by Vos, Higgs, Justin Combs and Kyle Henry. Vos turned in a 2:20.50 in the 200 free while Higgs got his second in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:16.80. Combs’ second came in the one-meter dive with a score of 192.65 while Henry took second in the 500 free with a time of 5:57.70.

Henry also had a third-place performance in the 200 IM at 2:33.81 with James Dellorto fourth in 2:36.20 and Jacob Rhode sixth in 2:36.71. Bittle was third in the 100 breast stroke (1:11.01) with Ball sixth (1:18.41) and John Dellorto 10th (1:33.48).

Jacob Rhode was third in the 500 free turning in a 6:00.43 with Vos fifth in 6:31.17. Reep was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.13) with Trace Rhode fifth in 1:07.63).

Fifth-place points also came from James Dellorto in the 100 back (1:16.85), Ball in the 50 free (25.40) and Lucas Reitenger in the dive competition with a score of 141.80.

Dru Wen earned seventh-place points in the 200 free with a time of 2:48.40. John Dellorto was ninth in 3:00.70 and Karim Elmansoury was 10th in 3:25.56.

Zachary Milam’s 1:29.00 was good for eighth in the 100 back stroke. Jake Partain (1:30.81) was ninth, and Wilhelm Wubbena (1:37.64) was 11th.

In the 50 free, Reitenger was 11th in 28.11 and Wubbena was 12th in 29.21. Wen was 12th in the 100 free, clocking in at 1:13.15, with Partain 16th in 1:15.38.

The Hornets will return to competition on Tuesday, Dec. 2, with a sprint meet at UALR. They’ll host a full meet at Bishop Park on Thursday, Dec. 4.