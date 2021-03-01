Hornets finish 11th at 6A State swim, dive meet

Eli Matthews

BENTONVILLE — At the 2021 State swim meet on Saturday, Feb. 27, the Bryant Hornets accumulated 50 points to finish 11th in the field of 16 teams.

Bentonville won the team title with 811 points. Little Rock Central was second with 719.

The Hornets scored in five events. Their best finishes were in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay in which they finished 10th.

In the former, Samuel Vinson, LaQuav Brumfield, Cameron Loftis and Hayden Smith turned in a time of 1:38.04, dropping the group’s best time of the season by 1.71 seconds.

Hunter Heatley

In the later, it was Vinson, Eli Matthews, Jase Gladden and Smith finishing in 3:43.67, which was their best by 11.30 seconds.

The Hornets’ quartet of Gladden, Aidan Shaw, Vinson and Smith combined on a 1:51.65 to place 11th in the 200-yard medley relay.

Individually, Hunter Heatley and Brumfield scored in the one-meter dive while Smith collected points for his 14th-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle.

In the dive, Heatley’s score was 103.65 while Brumfield’s score was 103.55.

Smith’s time in the 50 was 23.91, his personal best by .01 of a second.

LaQuav Brumfield

Bryant’s 200-yard freestyle relay team