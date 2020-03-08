Hornets finish Texas trip with 3-2 win behind Hathcote

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — The Bryant Hornets wrapped up their trip to Texas on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the Midlothian Panthers behind the pitching of right-hander Will Hathcote, who took a no-hitter into the sixth.

Bryant completes the Waxahachie Classic with a 3-2 record and will take a 3-3 mark on the season to White Hall on Friday, March 13.

Hathcote went the distance on the mound, surrendering just two runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out nine. He protected Bryant’s 3-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Midlothian rallied stranding the tying run at second.

Bryant scratched out its three runs on five singles. Sophomore Turner Seelinger had two of those, drove in a run and scored one.

The Hornets grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Seelinger led off with a single up the middle. Noah Davis lined a base hit to left then the duo moved up to second and third on a wild pitch. Zion Collins reached base on catcher’s interference, loading the bags. Jackson Parker delivered a sacrifice fly and Davis surprised the Panthers by scoring from second.

In the top of the sixth, Cade Drennan drew a walk and Garrett Wilson came into run for him. An errant pickoff throw allowed Wilson to scoot to third. He scored on Seelinger’s knock to left.

The first two Midlothian batters in the bottom of the sixth lined singled to left to break up Hathcote’s gem. But the right-hander came back with a strikeout. After a wild pitch put runners at second and third, Hathcote picked off the runner at third.

He got a strike away from getting out of the jam but his 2-2 pitch was lashed to left for a two-run double.

A pinch-hitter came to the plate next but, on a 1-1 delivery, he grounded out to Drennan at third to send it to the seventh.

Despite a walk to Blaine Sears and an infield hit by Lawson Speer, the Hornets were unable to tack on in the top of the seventh.

A single started the Panthers’ last chance. He was sacrificed to second but got no further as Hathcote induced a tapper to third for the second out before ending it with a strikeout.