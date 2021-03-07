March 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant girls win thriller over Northside in shootout

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

FORT SMITH — After battling the Fort Smith Northside Lady Bears to a scoreless deadlock through 80 minutes, the Bryant Lady Hornets extracted a victory with a 5-4 edge on penalty kicks in a shootout Friday in tournament play.

The Lady Hornets were set to continue play in the tourney today.

Kierra Solinger, Anna Lowery, Kendall Selig, Allison Hughes and Jad’n Nichols came through on the penalty kicks.

Goal keeper Maddie Hawkins had a save in regulation then two in the shootout.