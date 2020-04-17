April 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Hornets fourth at final regular-season meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

PEARCY — In the final competitive tune-up for the 7A-East/Central Conference championship meet, the Bryant Hornets finished fourth out of over 30 teams in a massive invitational meet at Lake Hamilton on Friday.

The Hornets accumulated 57.5 points. Cabot was first with 94 followed by Conway with 69 and Lake Hamilton with 68.

“We had some good efforts but did not quite break through for any victories,” noted Hornets coach Steve Oury. “Pierce Finney was close in the 400 and was inches away from bringing us the victory in the 4×400 (relay). He really competed hard.

Finney was third in the 400 with a time of 51.76. Cabot’s Britton Allen won in 51.30 with Conway’s Trey Delph second in 51.46. So the top three were all within a second of each at the tape.

Bryant’s Matthew Bagby was sixth in the 400 with a time of 52.10 and Malik Dockery was eighth in 52.77.

In the 4×400, Finney teamed up with Bagby, Dockery and Diante Woodson on a 3:28.20, which was just 0.06 off the time of Conway’s quartet (3:28.14).

“Devon Davis picked up a couple of third place finishes in the horizontal jumps,” Oury noted. “He had a couple of close fouls in the triple jump that I think would have been winning efforts had they been legal.”

Davis’ triple jump covered 43’10.75”. Conway’s Xavier Hicks won at 44’3” with McClellan’s Tyree Lair second at 44’1”.

In the long jump, Lair won at 22’7” with Cabot’s Jarrod Barnes second at 21’9”. Davis’ third-place leap went 20’7.25”.

“John Carder really battled for a hard-earned 3rd in the 3200,” Oury said.

Carder finished in 10:17.16. Dylan Douglas of Maumelle won in 10:00.58. Parker Ables of Heber Springs was second in a time of 10:14.33.

In the hurdles, Landon Abernathy’s 16.81 in the 110-meters took third behind Conway’s Kevin Holder (15.34) and Cabot’s Mark Odom (15.70). He was fifth in the 300 with a time of 42.33.

Bagby was sixth in the 100 in a time of 11.89 then joined Finney, Andre White and Woodson on a 45.26 clocking in the 4×100 relay, garnering sixth-place points.

Madre Dixon was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 46’9.5” while Finney added a seventh-place finish in the high jump, clearing 5’8”.

In the 4×800, the time of 8:59.05 turned in by Joey Colvert, Travis Cumming, Justice Pryor and Eric Stewart was good for eighth.

“We left some points out there in a few events but overall a solid meet,” Oury said. “Our focus now turns to the conference meet on April 28th. We will really hit it hard next week in practice to prepare for the end of the year meets.”