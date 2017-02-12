Hornets fourth in league meet

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets accumulated 264 points to finish fourth at the 7A-Central Conference swimming and diving meet on Friday at UALR.

Conway won the team title with 466 points followed by Little Rock Central (429) and Cabot (264). Catholic was fifth (237) and North Little Rock sixth (126).

The top finish for the Hornets was turned in by Mark Calimpong in the one-meter dive. He finished second to Conway’s Jonathan Hopkins.

Michael Higgs came through with a third-place finish in the 100-yard breast stroke. His time was 1:02.45. Tristan Hoerschelmann was 10th in the event with a time of 1:16.56 and Zachary Milam picked up 14th-place points at 1:22.62.

The Hornets’ quartet of Jacob Eubanks, Dylan Althen, Kyle Henry and Higgs clocked in at 1:41.46 to place fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Higgs was also fifth in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.18. John Dellorto was 14th (2:40.33) and Dylan Althen 15th (2:40.82).

It was Higgs teaming up with Alex Ball, Hoerschelmann and Eubanks teaming up in the 200 medley, taking fourth in 1:55.43.

Eubanks contributed seventh-place points in the 50 free. He turned in a time of 24.89 with Trevor Ball 10th in 26.80 and Ivan Bryant 11th in 27.19.

Henry was eighth in the 200 and 500 freestyle races. In the 200, he finished in 2:00.44 and, in the 500, he clocked in 16 5:45.22.

Donte Baker also scored in the 200 with a time of 2:40.00 to take 16th. In the 500, Jacob Rhode was ninth (5:55.75), Jalen Dinstbier 13th (6:44.11) and Milam 15th (7:12.55).

Alex Ball, Jacob Rhode and Trevor Ball each scored in the 100-yard backstroke. Alex Ball’s time of 1:03.15 was good for eighth with Rhode 11th in 1:09.09 and Trevor Ball 14th in 1:11.28.

In the 100 butterfly, Alex Ball led a contingent of four Hornets that added to the point total. Ball was ninth in 1:03.73 with Althen 10th in 1:10.63, Hoerschelmann 14th in 1:15.16, and Dinstbier 16th in 1:27.84.

Eubanks was ninth and Ivan Bryant 12th in the 100-yard freestyle. Eubanks touched in 54.93 and Bryant in 1:01.29.