Lady Hornets fourth at conference meet

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets compiled 303 points to finish fourth in the 7A-Central Conference swimming and diving championship meet at UALR on Friday.

Little Rock Central won the championship with 518 points with Conway second (467) and Cabot third (329).

The Lady Hornets’ top finish was turned in by diver Sara Weber, who was second in the one-meter dive to Conway’s Anna Kathleen Harris. Bryant’s Paris Works was seventh in the event.

Jessica Butler contributed a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, turning in a time of 1:07.35. Three other Lady Hornets scored in the event with Erin Vaughn sixth in 1:09.84, Hannah Tennison 11th in 1:19.66, and Hailey Addison 13th in 1:21.44.

Butler was also fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.99. Kayla Vaughan was eighth in 28.02 for the Lady Hornets.

Fourth-place points were garnered in two of the relays. In the 200 free, Vaughan, Tennison, Taylor Wilson and Butler combined on a 1:57.03. In the 400 free, Addison, Vaughn, Ellie Hooten and Wilson teamed up on a 4:33.23.

In the 200 medley realy, Leela Hoerschelmann, Kalina Weaver, Butler and Vaughan produced a time of 2:08.69 to place fifth.

Wilson added a fifth in the 200 free and a sixth in the 500 free. She clocked in at 2:16.54 in the 200 with Helen Woodham 11th (2:30.29) and Weaver 14th (2:36.22).

In the 500, Wilson turned in a 6:01.57 with Tennison eight in 6:27.93, Woodham 12th in 6:46.45, and Jamie Hammers 15th in 7:21.42.

Vaughan’s 1:03.92 was good for seventh in the 100 free. Taylor Vaughn was 15th (1:17.81) and Erica Legate was 16th (1:22.55).

Four Bryant swimmers scored in the 200 individual medley led by Erin Vaughn’s eighth place finish in 2:45.80. Hoerschelmann was ninth in 2:47.93 with Addison 12th in 2:52.41) and Hammers 13th in 2:54.43.

In the 100 free, Hoerschelmann finished eighth with a time of 1:14.72. Hooten was 14th at 1:25.00 and Elizabeth Milam was 16th in 1:32.34.

Weaver finished ninth in the 100-yard breast stroke, clocking in at 1:21.92.