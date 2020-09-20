September 20 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hornets leave 20-team field in their wake

Photos courtesy of Jason Majors

CONWAY — Charlie Terry finished third overall, one of three Bryant Hornets finishing in the top 10 and five in the top 25 as they won their second consecutive cross country meet of the season at the Wampus Cat Invitational on Saturday at Beaverfork Lake Park.

Bryant scored 60 points to win by a whopping 81 points over runner-up Little Rock Christian (141). Maumelle placed third with a total of 155 in a field of over 20 teams and 283 runners competing at the race.

Joining Terry, who ran a 17:03, in the top 10 were Connor Wilson who was ninth in 17:58 and John Carder who was 10th in 18:07.

“I was proud of the guys for fighting through the tough conditions,” said Bryant coach Steve Oury. “We had some of our key guys struggle but our depth came through. Charlie Terry, Connor Wilson, and John Carder got off to strong starts and maintained their positions.

The Hornets’ scoring five also included Ben Majors who was 19th in 18:36 and Dru Wen who was 23rd in 18:44. Mark Winn (28th in 18:54) and Joey Colvert (36th in 19:12) completed the Hornets’ top seven runners.

“Ben Majors showed a lot of courage after struggling early in the race while Dru Wen really stepped up for us,” Oury noted. “Hopefully we can get some cooler weather soon and get some guys healthy as we get in to the heart of our schedule.”

Bryant competes at the Cyclone Invitational in Russellville next Saturday.