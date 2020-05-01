May 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Hornets quartet re-writes school record in 400 relay at North Little Rock meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets set a new school record in the 400 meter relay on Thursday in route to a fourth place finish at the North Little Rock Invitational Relays. The Hornets scored 52 points to finish behind Conway, North Little Rock, and Cabot.

The 400 meter relay team of Stanley Oxner, Tanner Tolbert, James Glasper, and Chris Brooks set the new school standard of 43.86 to place third behind North Little Rock and Conway. The old record of 43.90 was set in last year’s conference meet.[more]

Tolbert turned in the team’s only first-place finish with a leap of 21’ 11” in the long jump. He also contributed a fourth-place finish in the 200 meter dash, clocking in at 22.8, just ahead of teammate Kendrick Farr’s 23.4 which garnered sixth.

Tolbert was fifth in the triple jump (39-10) and the high jump (5-4) with teammate Troy Smith earning a third-place finish by clearing 5-6.

Brooks added a fourth-place finish in the 100, finishing in 11.3.

The Hornets also earned fourth-place points in the other two relays. In the 1600, Michael Smith, Tyler Freshour, Troy Smith and Homer Coleman completed the course in 3:42. In the 3200, Luke Lindsley, Kevin Nalley, Coleman and Daniel Hall combined on a 9:44.

Freshour was fifth in the 400 in 54.0 with Michael Smith adding a fifth in the 800 in 2:04.Stanley Oxner was fifth in both hurdles races. He ran the 110 in 16.2 and the 300 in 41.54.

Brandon Mueller also contributed to the point total in the 1600 with a sixth-place finish in a time of 5:00

“We had some very good performances out there,” acknowledged Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “Obviously, it was nice to get a new school record in the 400 relay. Stanley Oxner and Michael Smith both set big personal records in their events, which should give them plenty of confidence for the conference meet.

“Chris Brooks is back to his old self in the sprints after being hurt,” he continued. “Tolbert competed in the high jump and the 200 for the first time this year and did a good job. Unfortunately, Drew Persinger hurt his hamstring in the pole vault. Hopefully he will be ready to go next week.”

The 7A-Central Conference meet will be in Cabot on May 5 and May 7.