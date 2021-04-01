March 31 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Hornets soccer team breaks out after slow start at Van Buren

VAN BUREN — Ryan Watson and Josh Lowery each had two goals as the Bryant Hornets overcame a slow start to forge a 5-2 win over the Van Buren Pointers Friday night.

After two tough losses in 7A/6A-Central Conference action, the Hornets claimed their first league win improving to 6-2 overall. Bryant travels to Russellville for another conference contest on Tuesday, April 3.

“Everything that could go wrong early went wrong,” said Hornets coach Jason Hay. “We missed three wide open shots on goal to start the game. We then gave up a goal on a breakaway with a lapse in the defense with 27:07 left in the first half.”

Van Buren got a penalty kick off a yellow card on Bryant goal keeper Jace Denker in the box to go up 2-0 at 20:29.

“We finally got on the board when Ryan Watson scored off an assist from (Justin) Travis with 7:16 in the first,” Hay reported.

“The second half was much better,” Hay said.

Chase Stuart scored off an assist from Alex Rowlan with 37:01 left in the game. Less than a minute later, Lowery gave the Hornets the lead with a goal off a feed from Travis.

Jesse Wolf assisted on Watson’s second goal as the lead grew to 4-2 with 20:24 to go. Lowery’s second goal, with an assist to Bryce Denker, set the final score with 7:18 to go.

“It wasn’t pretty but it’s a win,” the coach noted, “and that’s exactly what we needed tonight.

“We cannot afford to come out flat and give Russellville or Conway a 2-0 lead and expect to win the game,” Hay said, referencing the Hornets’ next two contests. “We are looking forward to playing Russellville. Our seniors have not beaten Russellville since they start in the ninth grade.”