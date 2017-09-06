Hornets take team honors in one-hole playoff at Magellan

HOT SPRINGS — In a three-team match at Magellan Country Club on Tuesday, the Bryant Hornets won team honors after a one-hole playoff against the Benton Panthers after both teams posted team totals of 314 over 18 holes. El Dorado also competed in the match.

Individual medalist Scott Schmidt birdied and Clayton Harbour shot par on the extra hole as Benton’s players posted a birdie and a bogey.

Schmidt finished 18 with a round of 73, a stroke better than Benton’s Brendan Little. The Hornets’ Landon Allison tied for third with a round of 77. Harbour shot an 80 with Drew Darbonne carding an 84 and Logan McDonald turning in an 85 to complete the scoring quintet. Brendon Morton shot an 88.

“Scott played very well,” noted Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Solid round from Landon.

“It was a good start to the week with a big two-day tournament at Conway on Friday and Saturday,” he noted.

For the girls, Maddie Stephens turned in a round of 103 to finish third behind Benton’s duo of Kaylee Fisk, who was medalist with a 97, and Abbey Lee (101).

Bryant’s Brooklyn Waller tied for fourth at 107 while Meredith Medford turned in a 128.

“Maddie did a good job of bouncing back from a 57 on her first nine to shoot 46 on the back,” Griffith noted.