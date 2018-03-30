Hornets third at Ram Relays

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Hornets returned to action Thursday at the Lakeside Ram Relays, earning a third-place finish with 95.5 points. Conway won the meet with 144 points, with Lake Hamilton in second with 140. A total of 14 teams scored in the meet.

Point scorers for the Hornets included:

Brandon Murray in the triple jump (2nd in 42-5) and high jump (tied for 5th at 5-8)

Chris Barrientos in the 1600 (2nd in 4:31.98) and the 800 (5th in 2:06.3)

Diante Woodson in the 400 meter dash (2nd in 52.31)

the 4 x 100 meter relay team of Dionte Collier, Braden Williams, Diante Woodson, and Randy Thomas (2nd in 44.54)

the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Randy Thomas, Dylan White, J’lun Herron, and Diante Woodson (2nd in 3:36.01)

the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Dylan White, J’lun Herron, Chris Morgan, and Erik Gonzalez (3rd in 8:58.73)

Randy Thomas in the 100 meter dash (3rd in 11.31) and the 200 meter dash (3rd in 23.15)

Sam Perryman in the 110 meter hurdles (5th in 17.15) and the 300 hurdles (6th in 44.75)

Braylon Butler in the 110 meter hurdles (6th in 17.51), the 300 meter hurdles (7th in 45.73), and the long jump (7th in 18-8)

Johnny Wallace in the discus (5th in 117-11)

Michael Chatmon in the discus (6th in 117-2.5) and the shot put (8th in 41-7)

Josh Nelson in the 800 meter run (6th in 2:08.39)

Braden Williams in the 200 meter dash (6th in 23.69)

Blake Shields in the 3200 meter run (7th in 11:18.79)

Nick Fowler in the 3200 meter run (8th in 11:27.04)

“We had a solid meet,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “It was great to see Brandon Murray get a good jump in the triple jump after sitting out the Hornet Relays with an injury issue. I thought Diante Woodson ran his best race of the season in the 400 and ran a good anchor leg in the 4 x 400.

“We had a few areas where we didn’t perform as well as we are capable but, overall, I thought we did pretty good,” he added.

The Hornets are scheduled to run again at the Panther Relays in Cabot on Tuesday, April 3.