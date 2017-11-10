Hornets third in season’s first swim meet

Cavion Crosby won the 1-meter dive competition to highlight the first home swimming and diving meet of the season for the Bryant Hornets at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday.

The Hornets accumulated 231 points to finish third in the team competition. Conway won the meet at 533.5 followed by Cabot with 466. Catholic was fourth in the 10-team meet with 215.5 points.

Crosby, a junior, earned a score of 192.05 to finish ahead of the dive field. Conway’s Cullen Odom was second at 185.40.

The Hornets’ 200-yard medley relay team of Alex Ball, Gavin Miller, Dylan Althen and John Dellorto turned in the team’s second best finish of the day, taking fourth in a time of 1:55.61. Ball led the Hornets’ contingent in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing fifth in 5:40.75. Jalen Dinstbier was ninth in 6:31.09 with Carson Edmonson 11th in 6:37.86 and Zachary Milam picking up points for 12th in 7:34.23.

In the 400 freestyle relay, a fifth-place performance of 4:13.90 was turned in by Ivan Bryant, Cameron Loftis, Edmoonson and Dellorto. The team of Jackson Treat, Hayden Smith, Will Gordy and Chapman Redam added an eighth-place finish in 4:41.24.

In the 200 free relay, Althen, Edmonson, Miller and Ball teamed up on a 1:46.25 clocking to finish sixth. Dinstbier, Hagan Austin, Gordy and Treat were 10th in 1:55.98 and the quartet of Payton Schanks, Ivan Bryant, Donte Baker and Redam was 11th in 1:58.38.

Bryant added sixth-place points in the 50 free with a time of 26.35. LaQuav Brumfield’s 27.96 was good for 11th and Miller’s 28.06 took 12th.

Miller’s 1:12.97 garnered seventh-place points in the 100-yard breast stroke. Loftis was 13th in 1:19.57.

In the 100 backstroke, Ryan Mitchem led Bryant with a 1:05.84 clocking, taking eighth. Dellorto was 14th in 1:13.36 and John Peters 15th in 1:14.88.

Ball was eighth in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:21.77 with Edmonson 14th (2:34.07), Smith 16th (2:34.39) and Dellorto 17th (2:41.90).

Austin was 12th in both the 200 free and the 100 free. His time in the former was 2:24.40, in the latter, 1:00.04. Smith was 16th in the 100 in 1:02.16. In the 200, Peters was 15th (2:29.40) and Bryant was 17th (2:32.84).

Althen’s 1:12.90 in the 100-yard butterfly was 15th capping the Bryant scoring.

The Hornets are set to return to competition on Thursday, Nov. 16, at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.