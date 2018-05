Hornets-Wampus Cats to be streamed, broadcast live

Live streaming of this evenings 7A-Central Conference baseball game between the Bryant Hornets and the Conway Wampus Cats at Bryant High School Field will be available through Fidelity Local Six at http://www.fidelitycommunications.com/local6/bclive_stream.php?channel=local6a

In addition, the game will be broadcast on the radio at Fox Sports Arkansas 93.7 FM.