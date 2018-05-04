Plenty on the line tonight as softball, soccer host Conway for Senior Night

Weather permitting, Bryant and Conway renew their rivalry tonight in the 7A-Central Conference finale, in baseball, softball and soccer in Bryant.

It’ll be Senior Night for softball and soccer. Baseball will have Senior Night on Tuesday in a final regular-season non-conference game against Sheridan.

The Lady Hornets soccer team has a chance to earn a second-place finish in the conference with a victory and, with that, a first-round bye for the 7A State tournament in Rogers next week.

As the 2 seed, Bryant will open tourney play on Friday, May 11, at noon against a team to be determined.

Meanwhile, the Lady Hornets softball team can clinch an outright Central Conference championship for the second year in a row with a victory over the Lady Cats. They’ll be the top seed from the Central and will play at State in Cabot on Friday, May 11, at 3 p.m., against a team to be determined.

The Bryant baseball team will be taking on the regular-season conference champion Wampus Cats but need a win to nail down the No. 3 seed from the Central. They are currently tied with Little Rock Catholic and have the tiebreaker for third. A loss, however, coupled with a Catholic win over last-place Little Rock Central would make the Hornets a 4 seed at State, which will be held at Burns Park in North Little Rock.

As a 3 seed, the Hornets would open the tourney at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 10, against the 6 seed from the West. As a 4 seed, they would take in the 5 seed from the West at 10 a.m., on Thursday.

For the Bryant boys soccer team, their State tourney berth will most likely be a 4 seed. They’ll play in State at 10 a.m., on Thursday in Rogers against the 5 seed from the West. A victory over Conway would help them continue to build momentum going into State.

