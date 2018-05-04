Scott wins 100 hurdles as Lady Hornets finish fifth at State meet

Kayla Scott won an individual State championship in the 100-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 15.19, one of six season-best results turned in by the Bryant Lady Hornets at the 2018 Class 7A State track and field championship meet at Bryant Stadium on Thursday.

The meet was hampered by rain and lightning but was completed Thursday night around 9:30.

Bentonville, champions of the 7A-West Conference, swept the team titles at the meet. Bryant was fifth with 59 points.

Scott, who clinched a bid to the Meet of Champs on Saturday, May 12, also placed third in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 47.47, just shy of a personal best.

Freshman Ella Reynolds earned All-State honors in the 400-meters, finishing second only to North Little Rock’s O’Shayla Muldrow (58.85). Reynolds turned in a 59.55. Megan Lee was seventh in 1:00.56, a season best.

The Bryant 4 x 400 relay team was also second, earning All-State status as Zhania Hall, Lee, Amanda Burt, and Reynolds turned in a 4:00.40, another season best. Rogers won in 4:00.40.

Deborah Shaw scored for the Lady Hornets in three events. She was third in the long jump, covering 16’10”, which was a season best. In the triple jump, she was seventh, covering 34’10.5”. In addition, she finished eighth in the 100 hurdles at 16.88.

Taylor McKinney was fourth in the discus and eighth in the shot put. Her discus fling went 106’0” while her shot put wnet 33’3.5”.

Freshmen Amya Smith and Sydney Dettmer earned points for the Lady Hornets as well. Smith ran a season-best 12.73 in the 100 to place finish while Dettmer’s 2:28.28 was eighth in the 800. Hall ran a season-best 2:29.82 in the 800 but finished out of the scoring.

The 4 x 800 relay team of Lee, Dettmer, Libby Majors and Hall finished fifth with a season-best time of 10:17 and Kristin Garner placed eighth in the pole vault, clearing 9’6”.