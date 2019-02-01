Hornets win final home meet behind Vinson, Crosby

Sam Vinson and Caivon Crosby each won individual events and the Bryant Hornets captured the team title at the Old South Invitational swimming and diving meet at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday.

It was the final regular-season meet for the Hornets. The District dive meet will be held at UCA in Conway on Tuesday, Feb. 5, with District swim meet at Hendrix in Conway on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Bryant accumulated 362 points to win the team competition, which included 12 schools. Lake Hamilton was second with 232 points.

Vinson won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.39 while Crosby won the one-meter dive with a score of 230.45.

Three other Hornets scored in each of those events. In the backstroke, Hayden Smith was fourth in 1:06.42 with Tyler Peters sixth in 1:11.37 and Chapman Redam 11thin 1:18.22. In the dive competition, LaQuav Brumfield was fourth with a score of 131.80 with Shane Morris fifth at 110.50 and Donte Baker sixth at 100.55.

Vinson was also fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 56.00. Carson Edmonson was fifth in 57.97.

And, in the 200-yard medley relay, Vinson joined Gavin Miller, Brumfield and Jalen Dinstbier on a 1:52.42, which was second only to Lake Hamilton’s 1:49.74.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Edmonson, Dinstbier, Gavin Miller and Smith turned in a 3:56.41 to finish behind only Lake Hamilton at 3:42.60.

Miller added a second-place finish in the 100-yard breast stroke. His 1:09.46 was only bested by Mason Vancersteind of Hot Springs Lakeside who finished in 1:05.63. Morris was seventh in 1:17.14 with Carter Miller 14thin 1:24.28 and Payton Schanks 16thin 1:28.77.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Bryant team finished third in 1:41.02 with Edmonson, Brumfield, Vinson and Smith teaming up.

Dinstbier was fourth in the 200 individual medley and fifth in the 500 free. In the former, he turned in a 2:30.76 clocking with Baker ninth in 2:59.23. In the latter, Dinstbier touched in 6:34.85.

In the 50 free, Smith was fifth in 24.20 followed by Edmonson in 25.53 for 10th and Dylan Althen in 26.37 for 16th.

Peters’ 2:16.10 was good for sixth in the 200 free. Carter Miller was ninth in 2:31.46.

In the 100 butterfly, Brumfield placed sixth in a time of 1:08.57. Gavin Miller was seventh in 1:09.16 with Althen eighth in 1:11.36.