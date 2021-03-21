March 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Hornets win five events, capture home meet crown

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Jason Majors

The Bryant Hornets opened the season in spectacular fashion with a dominating victory at the Bryant Hornet Invitational on Thursday. The Hornets scored a total of 133.5 points to win by 61 points over runner-up North Little Rock. A total of 25 teams competed in the meet.

The 4 x 800 relay team of Joey Colvert, Charlie Terry, Clifton Hampton, and Mark Winn started the day with a victory in a time of 8:32.79. Also scoring victories for the Hornets were John Winn in the 400 meter dash, who broke his own school record with a state qualifying time of 49.48; Darian Jarrett in the long jump (22′ 2″ – state qualifier); Charlie Terry in the 3200 meter run (9:59.84), and the 4 x 400 relay team of Raphael McCuien, Brenden Young, Steven Murdock, and Darian Jarrett (3:30.54 – state qualifier).

“What a great way to start the season,” stated Hornets coach Steve Oury. “These young men have really bought in to working hard in practice, so to see it pay off in a meet with so many strong performances is very satisfying.

“We had personal record performances in most of the events, which is a tribute to the work that Coach Brad Stroud and Coach John Orr have done in the field events, and to the athletes themselves,” he added. “This will give us some good momentum for the meets after spring break.”

Also scoring for the Hornets:

4 x 100 relay:

Pierce Finney, Brushawn Hunter, Austin Vail, Makiya Hunter – 2nd place – 43.64

110 hurdles:

Brenden Young – 2nd place – 15.50

Dillon Daniels – 7th place – 17.65

Pole Vault:

Justin Combs – 2nd – 13′ 6″

High Jump:

Darian Jarrett – 2nd – 6′ 2″ (state qualifier)

Mar’Kevius Nelson (B team) – 6th – 6′ 0″

Austin Vail – tied for 8th – 5′ 8″

300 hurdles:

Brenden Young – 2nd place – 40.61 (state qualifier)

Dillon Daniels – 4th place – 44.00

800 meter run:

Mark Winn – 3rd place – 2:04.88

400 meter dash:

Darian Jarrett (B team) – 3rd place – 51.48

Steven Murdock – 4th place – 51.59

Triple Jump:

Mar’Kevius Nelson – 3rd place – 41′ 4″

Makiya Hunter (B team) – 6th place – 40′ 8″

Brushawn Hunter – 7th place – 39′ 10.5″

200 meter dash :

Makiya Hunter – 4th place – 23.18

Brushawn Hunter – 7th place – 23.56

Shot Put:

Christian Washington – 5th place – 44′ 11″

Long Jump:

Brushawn Hunter (C team) – 5th place – 20′ 9″

Makiya Hunter (B team) – 7th place – 20′ 3″

100 meter dash:

Brushawn Hunter – 6th place – 11.21

3200 meter run:

Ben Majors – 7th place – 10:37.23

1600 meter run:

Nathan Stewart – 8th place – 4:58.75

Bryant will next compete at the Cabot Panther Relays on Tuesday, April 1.