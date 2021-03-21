March 21 in Bryant athletic history: 2002

Hornets earn weather-shortened victory

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Lightning prevented them from completing the game, but the Bryant Hornets settled for an abbreviated 5-0 win over the Sheridan Yellowjackets on Bryant Stadium Friday night.

Senior Thomas Yun scored three goals while Sean Necessary and Patrick Cheshier each booted one home as well.

“We controlled the game from the outset,” said Hornets coach Bodie Nance. “Sheridan did not penetrate the 18 box in first half, and had no shots on goal.”

The Hornets led 4-0 at the half.

“The second half was much the same,” Nance noted. “Sheridan did get a couple of corner kicks, but did not mount a serious threat to score.

“We played hard,” Nance added. “Our passing was crisp and on target. We had people filling lanes, following shots — we really looked sharp. We should have had two more goals in the second half before the game was stopped.”

The Lady Hornets also won but no details of the game were available at press time.

The teams were rained out of matches against the Little Rock Central junior varsity on Monday, March 18. They won’t return to action until after spring break. They’ll host Hot Springs Lakeside on Monday, April 1.



