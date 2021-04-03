Hornets win Little Rock meet

LITTLE ROCK — Kaleb Knox won two individual events and ran a leg of another winning effort then finished second in two other events to lead the Bryant Hornets to victory at the Little Rock School District Invitational track meet at Scott Field on Thursday.

In all, the Hornets won four events and turned in second-place finishes in six others on the way to scoring 175 points to edge Conway (170). Cabot had 141 followed by North Little Rock (61), Fort Smith Northside (57), Little Rock Central (45) and Little Rock Southwest (25), all 6A-Central Conference schools.

“We competed hard and were very fortunate to come out on top,” said Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “Conway had a very strong meet.

“I thought we were a little rusty from spring break, but we still had some very good performances,” he said. “Kaleb Knox had a great meet. Our sprint crew has been pretty strong so far this season, and we had several personal records set in some of the distance races and field events.

“We will need to continue to work hard to improve as we make our way toward the conference and state meets,” the coach concluded.

Knox won the long jump, covering 19’9.5” to edge Ty Massey of Fort Smith Northside (19’9”). Gabe Allen added fourth-place points for the Hornets at 19’1”.

In the 300 hurdles, Knox won in 42.53, beating out Conway’s Ricky Robertson who finished in 43.53.

In the 4 x 100, Knox joined his twin brother Kyle, Allen and Gregory on a winning effort, finishing in 43.49. Fort Smith Northside was second in 43.58.

Bryant also won the 4 x 400 with Lee Owen, Ammon Henderson, Gregory and LaQuav Brumfield combining on a 3:34.47 clocking. Conway was second in 3:40.20.

Kaleb Knox was second in the triple jump (40’7.5”) and the 100-meters (11.15). He was second to Jamari Jackson (40’8.5”) in the former and Woyn Chatman of Little Rock Central (10.99) in the latter.

Brumfield was third in the triple jump (40’4”) and Allen was sixth in the 100 (11.60).

Brumfield added a second in the high jump, clearing 5’10”, matching winner LaQuav Brumfield, who cleared the height in fewer attempts. Nasir Vincent added a seventh-place finish at 5’4”.

Josh Mellor cleared 11’0” to finish second in the pole vault. Josh Warren of Cabot won in 13’6”. Bryant’s Caden Hope was third at 10’0”.

Bryant was second in a pair of relays. In the 4 x 800, Bresner Austin, Sam Herring, M.J. Ferguson and Ammon Henderson combined on an 8:32.42. Conway won in 8:26.40.

In the 4 x 200, Shamarion Gilmore, Daizure Hale, Brian Hare and Remulus Herrien teamed up to finish in 1:36.18. Cabot won in 1:36.

Third-place finishes were turned in by Hagan Austin, Bresner Austin and Kyle Knox. Hagan Austin’s came in the 800 in a time of 2:08.10. Ferguson was fourth in 2:08.47.

Bresner Austin’s third was in the 3200. He finished in 10:45.72.

Knox ran a 23.05 to finish third in the 200. Gregory was fourth in 23.53.

Henderson turned in a fourth-place finish in the 400, running a 52.89. Brumfield finished fifth in 52.90.

Tyler Curry was fifth and Rodricho Martin sixth in the shot put. Curry’s throw went 35’5” and Martin’s went 34’11”.

Jimyle Harris was fifth in the discus with a throw of 93’5”.

By running an 18.99 in the 110 hurdles, Vincent Zou was fifth. Blake Spencer’s 20.05 garnered sixth-place points.

Mason Lewis was fifth in the 1600, finishing in 4:53.71.

The Hornets are scheduled to run next at the Cabot Panther Invitational on Tuesday, April 6.