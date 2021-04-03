Martinez’ throws help Lady Hornets win LRSD Invitational

LITTLE ROCK — Isabella Martinez won both throwing events and the Bryant Lady Hornets took first place in four more events on the way to capturing the team title at the Little Rock School District Invitational track meet at Scott Field on Thursday.

The Lady Hornets accumulated 191 points to beat out Cabot at 158. Conway was third with 154 points, following by North Little Rock (64), Mount St. Mary Academy (40), Little Rock Central (31), Fort Smith Northside (16) and Little Rock Southwest (11).

Ella Reynolds and Lauren Lain won individual events for the Lady Hornets, who also captured top honors in a pair of relays.

Martinez won the shot put with a toss of 28’3.75”. Benae Chandler was a close second with a throw of 28’2.25”. Bryant’s Elizabeth Carter finished sixth at 25’9.52”.

In the discus, Martinez’ throw covered 82’0”. Cabot’s Cortlyn Beavert was second at 77’8.5”. Carter’s throw of 65’11” was good for seventh.

Reynolds won the 400 in a time of 1:03.23, edging Cabot’s Laylah Reese (1:04.44). Eliza Parker picked up fourth-place points for Bryant with a 1:06.07 clocking.

Lain’s win came in the 300 hurdles. She finished in 50.95 with North Little Rock’s Kassidy Nichols second in 52.09. Bryant’s Portia Probst took third in 53.75.

The team of Jaiyah Jackson, Oriel Spikes, Mallorie Scott-Smith and Amya Smith won the 4 x 100 in a time of 50.84. Conway was second in 51.97.

In the 4 x 400, Brylee Bradford, Smith, Parker and Reynolds teamed up to in in 4:17.90. North Little Rock was second in 4:29.40.

Bryant was second in the other two relays. In the 4 x 800, Maddie Nelson, Margo Gilliland, Paige Spicer and Parker combined on a 10:49.55, on the heels of a Cabot team that won in 10:48.97.

The 4 x 200 team of Alana Gould, Lain, Chasity Jackson and Jaiyah Jackson turned in a 1:52.20 to finish second in a nearly dead heat with Conway (1:52.04).

The Lady Hornets were second in seven other events. Bradford accounted for two of those. In the high jump, she cleared 5’0”, second only to Conway’s Madison Holloway at 5’6.5”. Chasity Jackson was third at 4’6”.

Bradford was second in the 800 as well. Her time of 2:36.14 was just off the pace of Katy Inderrieden of Cabot (2:31.61). Gilliland was seventh in 2:53.77.

Holloway also won the long jump with a leap of 17.8.5. Smith was second for Bryant at 17’7” and Lain was seventh at 15’5.5”.

Lain added a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.23. Laylah Reese of Cabot won in 16.84. Bryant’s Ava Singleton finished seventh in 19.41.

Smith’s 12.89 in the 100 was good for second in a near dead-heat to Kamaria Russell of Little Rock Central (12.88). Scott-Smith was sixth in 13.99.

In the 1600, Madison Dettmer’s 5:58.37 was second only to Laini Cota of Cabot at 5:52.94. Aryn Stiles was fourth for the Lady Hornets with a time of 6;02.48.

Jessica Rolen matched the winning height of 7’0” in the pole vault but Victoria Chapman earned first with fewer attempts.

Spikes was third and Jaiyah Jackson fourth in the 200. Spikes ran a 27.58 and Jackson finished in 28.11.

Singleton contributed sixth-place points in the triple jump at 29’0”, while McKenzie Hicks finished fourth (13:05.12) and Madison Hagan fifth (14:23.33) in the 3200.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to run at a meet in Cabot on Tuesday, April 6.