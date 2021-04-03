Six goals from five players lift Hornets past Gryphons

For more photos of this event by Rick Nation, go here

Adrian Durazno scored on this penalty kick to cap off Bryant’s 6-0 win. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Caleb Miller scored two goals and the Bryant Hornets earned their second 6A-Central Conference victory on Friday night with a 6-0 win over the Little Rock Southwest Gryphons at Hornet Stadium’s Everett Field on Friday night.

The win was the second in three matches for the Hornets, who are now 2-3-3 overall and 2-2 in league play. In between the wins was a narrow 1-0 loss at Little Rock Central.

The Hornets rushed to a 4-0 lead in the first 16 minutes of the contest with goals by Miller, Mynor De La Cruz, Josh Lasley and Brian Esteban.

Miller added a second-half goal before Adrian Durazno capped things off by knocking in a penalty kick.

David Vivar heads a ball clear. (Photo by Rick Nation)

“The disappointing thing was we showed our immaturity by taking our foot off the gas,” said Hornets coach Rick Friday. “I don’t think we played with the same intensity.”

It was Bryant’s second shutout of the season.

“I’m pleased we took care of business and kept a clean sheet,” said Friday. “I think once the guys figure it out, we can push on to the next level.”

The Hornets play next at Cabot on Monday, April 5. They return home against Conway on Wednesday, April 7 and host North Little Rock on Friday, April 9 to complete a gauntlet schedule for the week.

Caleb Miller had two goals for the Hornets on Friday night. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Kevin Garz clears the ball past a Little Rock Southwest defender. (Photo by Rick Nation)