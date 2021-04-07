Host Cabot narrowly edges Hornets at invitational meet

File photos by Jimmy Jones

CABOT — After the Bryant Hornets beat out the Cabot Panthers at the annual Hornet Relays a few weeks ago, the Panthers turned the tables at their home meet, the Walmart Cabot Invitational track meet on Tuesday.

Cabot accumulated 180 points to Bryant’s 166. Conway, which finished second to the Hornets at the Little Rock School District Invitational on Thursday, was third at Cabot with 134 points. North Little Rock (59), Little Rock Catholic (52), Little Rock Southwest (33), Beebe (29) and Little Rock Central (26) also competed.

“The boys were disappointed to not pick up another victory, but I was pleased with a lot of the performances,” said Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “We shuffled the lineup quite a bit so that athletes could get meet experience in events they don’t normally do. When the conference meet comes around, I want them to be comfortable in any event that we might ask them to compete in. While it may have cost us a few points in this meet, I feel we can gain from it down the road.”

Bryant won three events and finished second in five events.

Kaleb Knox took top honors in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.87, beating out Conway’s Ricky Robertson by a nose (41.89). Bryant’s Vincent Zou was sixth in 46.74.

“Kaleb Knox set a new season best in winning the 300 hurdles,” Oury noted, “and did a great job in his first triple jump of the season.”

Knox covered 41’2” to finish third in the triple jump. Gabe Allen was seventh at 36’11.5”.

The relays were highlighted by the 4 x 100 quartet of Allen, Kyle Knox, River Gregory and Kaleb Knox. Their 43.02, which beat out Conway (44.35) was a State qualifying time.

“The 4 x 100 team did a great job in windy conditions,” Oury said.

The other win came in the 4 x 400 relay with Owen Lee, Ammon Henderson, Gregory and LaQuav Brumfield turning in a 3:31.07. Conway was second in 3:33.31.

“Bresner Austin, Ammon Henderson, and Mason Lewis all ran big season best times in their respective distance races,” Oury pointed out.

Henderson’s 2:01.58 took second in the 800. Ethan Kailey of Conway ran a 2:00.64. Hagan Austin was fifth in 2:08.63 for the Hornets.

Bresner Austin’s time of 4:36.77 was good for third in the 1600 with Brady Bingaman sixth in 4:55.62. And Lewis’ 10:44 was fourth in the 3200 with Drew MacIntire seventh in 11:13.50 for Bryant.

Gregory and Brumfield had second-place finishes as did the other two relay teams.

Gregory ran a 53.84 in the 400, finishing behind only Beebe’s Adrian Carranco at 52.32. Lee was fourth in 54.46.

Brumfield was second in the high jump, clearing 5’10”. Darius Eason of Little Rock Central got over 6’0” to win the event. Bryant’s Nasir Vincent was fourth at 5’6”.

In the 4 x 200, Shamarion Gilmore, Daizure Hale, Remulus Herrien and M.J. Ferguson finished in 1:36.56, on the heels of Cabot at 1:35.90.

The 4 x 800 group of Will Taylor, Sam Herring, Ferguson and Luis Martinez turned in an 8:48.16, right behind Cabot’s 8:41.71.

Kyle Knox was third in the long jump at 20’0.5”. Brumfield was fifth at 19’6.5”. Rodricho Martin’s shot put of 38’8.5” was good for third with Jimyle Harris seventh with a throw of 36’2”.

Josh Mellor cleared 10’6” in the pole vault to earn third-place points. Caden Hope was fourth at 9’6”.

The Knox twins both scored in the 100-meter dash. Kaleb was fourth in 11.21 and Kyle was seventh with an 11.27.

Allen and Brumfield each scored in the 200. Allen was fifth in 23.28 with Brumfield seventh in 23.60.

“Kyle Knox in the 100 and Gabe Allen in the 200 both ran big season best times,” mentioned Oury.

Zou was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 18.52. Blake Snyder was seventh for Bryant in 18.77, while Tyler Curry took fifth in the discus with a fling of 99’6”. Martin was seventh at 85’9”.

“Overall, there were a lot of positives we can take from this meet,” Oury asserted.

Bryant is scheduled to return to competition at the North Little Rock Relays on Tuesday, April 13.