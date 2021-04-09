Lady Hornets bust loose, rally past North Little Rock

File photo by Rick Nation

On Tuesday, the Bryant Lady Hornets were shut out for the first time all season by Cabot and pitcher Akayla Barnard. Significantly, however, Barnard only struck out two when, against most teams, she’s fanned 10 or 11. The Lady Hornets put the ball in play but with little luck.

On Friday, at home against the North Little Rock Lady Charging Wildcats, the Lady Hornets’ struggles continued for four innings against Amelia Gassman. Again, they weren’t striking out. Gassman fanned just one in the game. Bryant was putting the ball in play but finding few holes in the North Little Rock defense. Through four, the Lady Hornets had only muster singles by Regan Dillon (in the second inning) and Alissa Suarez (in the third).

In the meantime, North Little Rock had scratched out single runs in the first and third to take a 2-0 lead.

The spell cast over the Bryant bats by Barnard and Gassman started to breat in the Bryant fifth when, with two out, Macy Hoskins blasted a solo home run. Kallee Nichols followed with a bunt single. She stole second and took third on a passed ball but was stranded as Gassman induced a grounder to first by Suarez to end the inning.

But, in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Hornets erupted for seven runs to bust out of their mini-slump, producing an 8-2 victory over their 6A-Central Conference rivals.

The win improved Bryant to 15-5 overall this season and 4-1 in league play going into a trip to Conway on Tuesday, April 13.

Hoskins supplied big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, belting a two-run triple to turn a 4-2 lead into a 6-2 advantage.

Freshman Leah Hicks, who came in to relieve starter Christine Mefford in the third inning, allowed just one hit and two walks while blanking the Lady Cats over the final five innings. She fanned two.

Along with Hoskins, Dillon and Nichols each had two hits.

North Little Rock only had two errors in the game but both of them came in the blow-up sixth. The first allowed Mefford to reach as her grounder to second was misplayed. Gassman’s lone walk followed as Abby Gentry reached base.

That brought up Hicks who lined a single to right to chase in Mefford, tying the game 2-2.

With Baily Glenn in to run for Hicks, Dillon slugged a 1-2 delivery to right for an RBI double as Gentry scored to give Bryant its first lead of the game.

Caitlin LaCerra’s bunt single loaded the bases as North Little Rock third baseman Jaci Kelly made sure Glenn did not score. But Bella Herring got her home with a sacrifice fly to right, deep enough that Dillon and LaCerra were able to tag and advance as well.

Hoskins worked the count to 3-2 then yanked one down the left-field line for a two-run triple. Moments later, she scored as well on a passed ball to make it 7-2.

Nichols reached on an error that extended the inning and, with two down, Nichols stole second, took third on a passed ball and scored on a second one.

Hicks fanned Jade Allison to start the seventh. Dyamyn Ware grounded out to Mefford at first then Paige Wilson tapped back to Hicks to end the game.

North Little Rock had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Josie Golden drew a one-out walk. Gassman grounded into a force at second then, when it appeared the Mefford and the Lady Hornets were out of the inning, Zoe Adebayo’s flyball was misplayed. With a 1-1 count on Savanna Michael, the Lady Hornets tried to pick off Adebayo at second. But, on the unsuccessful throw, Gassman raced home to make it 1-0 before Mefford struck out Michael.

In the third, Janiah Wilson singled and Golden doubled. Hicks came on to pitch and a bunt by Gassman was tracked down by Hicks. But her throw home was not in time as Wilson scored to make it 2-0.

HJicks walked Adebayo to load the bases but she got Michael to bounce to Gentry at third, who threw home for a force out.

Kelly’s grounder went right back to Hicks, who threw home for a force. Dillon relayed to first, but the throw was not in time. First sacker Emma Bonvillain noticed Gassman trying to score, however, and fired back to Dillon in time for the inning-ending doubleplay.

After Gassman worked around Suarez’ two-out single in the bottom of the third, Jade Allison led off the fourth with a double, but she was picked off by Dillon as Suarez and Gentry worked the rundown.

Ware struck out and Paige Wilson lined to Suarez at second.

The Lady Hornets erased a walk to Golden in the top of the fifth by turning a doubleplay on Gassman’s grounder to Herring at short, setting the stage for Bryant’s comeback.