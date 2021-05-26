Jacuzzi named all State, six other Hornets honored

Senior Grant Jacuzzi has been named all State and all State Tournament for the Bryant Hornets soccer team in 2021.

Juniors Caleb Miller and Mynor De La Cruz were named first team all-conference for the Hornets who battled injuries, illness and inexperience all season but earned a bid to the Class 6A State Tournament.

Sophomore Dillon Hoover and freshman Jaime Perez were named second team all-conference players while seniors Brian Esteban and Johnny Chicas Jimenez earned academic all-conference honors.