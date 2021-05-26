Jacuzzi named all State, six other Hornets honored

May 26, 2021 Boys Soccer

Senior Grant Jacuzzi has been named all State and all State Tournament for the Bryant Hornets soccer team in 2021.

Juniors Caleb Miller and Mynor De La Cruz were named first team all-conference for the Hornets who battled injuries, illness and inexperience all season but earned a bid to the Class 6A State Tournament.

Sophomore Dillon Hoover and freshman Jaime Perez were named second team all-conference players while seniors Brian Esteban and Johnny Chicas Jimenez earned academic all-conference honors.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

