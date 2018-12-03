James, Robinson among Farm Bureau Awards finalists

December 3, 2018 Football, Press release

LITTLE ROCK — Farm Bureau Insurance announced the finalists for the 2018 Farm Bureau Insurance Awards today and they include Bryant Hornets head coach Buck James and senior defensive tackle Kajuan Robinson.

James is among three finalists for Coach of the Year in Class 7A/6A along with Benton’s Brad Harris and Greenwood’s Rick Jones.

Robinson is among the finalist for 7A/6A Defensive Player of the Year along with Kelby Caffrey of Benton and Dwain Hunt of North Little Rock

The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Awards in North Little Rock.

Farm Bureau Insurance Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, “These 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.

The finalists also include former Hornet offensive coordinator Robert Hooks, now head coach at Osceola, and Daryl Patton, former Hornets head coach, now head coach at Bauxite.

Here are the finalists in each classification:

2A Offensive Player of the Year

Jacob Wood, Conway Christian

Kyren Batey, Foreman

Jordan Turner, Salem

 

2A Defensive of the Year

Cade Jackson, Mount Ida

Kade Perry, Hazen

Semaj Livingston, Junction City

 

2A Coach of the Year

Micheal White, Mount Ida

Joe Besancon, Hazen

Steven Jones, Junction City

 

3A Offensive Player of the Year

Cash Forrester, Newport

Ryan Johnson, Prescott

Keon Simmons, Mayflower

 

3A Defensive Player of the Year

D.J. Watson, Rison

Noah Reyes, Booneville

Jariq Scales, Osceola

 

3A Coach of the Year

Scott Hyatt, Booneville

Robert Hooks, Osceola

Clay Totty, Rison

 

4A Offensive Player of the Year

Mekel Kentle, Joe T. Robinson

Keemontrae McKnight, Warren

Jaret Russ, Shiloh Christian

 

4A Defensive Player of the Year

Kentavious Robinson, Rivercrest

David Walker, Stuttgart

Marcus Miller, Warren

 

4A Coach of the Year

Todd Eskola, Joe T. Robinson

Daryl Patton, Bauxite

J.R. Eldridge, Arkadelphia

 

5A Offensive Player of the Year

Hudson Henry, Pulaski Academy

Justice Hill, LR Christian

John David White, Pulaski Academy

 

5A Defensive Player of the Year

Cameron Collier, Texarkana

Grant McElmurry, LR Christian

Blake Titus, Pulaski Academy

 

5A Coach of the Year

Joel Wells, Harrison

Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy

Eric Cohu, LR Christian

 

7A/6A Offensive Player of the Year

Samy Johnson, LR Catholic

Peyton Holt, Greenwood

Darius Bowers, Fayetteville

 

7A/6A Defensive Player of the Year

Kelby Caffrey, Benton

Kajuan Robinson, Bryant

Dwain Hunt, North Little Rock

 

7A/6A Coach of the Year

Rick Jones, Greenwood

Buck James, Bryant

Brad Harris, Benton

