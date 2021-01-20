Jones, Holman lead Bryant White to win at Cabot North

CABOT — Cedric Jones and Dylan Holman combined for 27 points to lead the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team to a 45-23 victory over the Cabot North Panthers on Tuesday night.

The win improved the Hornets to 11-1 on the season going into a game at North Little Rock on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Jones finished with 15 and Holman 12. Chris Johnson added 7, Tristen Knox 6 and Josh Kearny 4.

With Jones scoring 9 of his points in the first quarter, the Hornets broke out to a 15-7 advantage. It was 24-12 at the half.

“We were able to get off to a good start,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We had to make some adjustments offensively but we were able to move the ball around and get the baskets we wanted. We also were able to drive and get to the rim like we wanted. We just missed too many free throws. We cannot go into a game with the mindset of attacking, getting the calls we want, but miss free throws.”

Bryant White was 9 of 22 at the line in the game, 4 of 12 in the first half.

Still, the lead increased to 37-16 by the end of the third quarter.

“We had a few guys step up and played big for us,” Wrightner said. “Cedric Jones played well coming off of an injury. Chris Johnson brought some defensive intensity that gave us a spark. Dylan Holman rebounded well and did a great job attacking the basket.

“We’re at the point where guys are understanding what coming together as a team is about,” he added. “I’m proud of the effort and intensity all of our boys played with.”