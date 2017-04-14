Josten Look Book includes BHS yearbook

Bryant High School’s yearbook, Hornet, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the 2017 Jostens​ Look Book, ​celebrating the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage​. ​

The​ ​ Jostens ​Look Book​ is a collection of spreads and photos from outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, covers, designs, relevant coverage, storytelling copy and photography. Along with design excellence, the annually published ​Look Book​ honors the important role well-crafted yearbooks play in helping schools chronicle the experiences, stories and achievements most relevant to students and that academic year.

The Hornet was created by head editors Grace Guzman and Hailey Gentry and the 2016 staff under the direction of Lisa Stine, Bryant High School yearbook adviser.

The Hornet was one of only 418 yearbooks selected from approximately 3,000. The 2017 panel of judges, comprised of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 296-page 2017 ​Look Book​ .

“Yearbooks are unique, limited edition books created by students to capture the stories and events for all of the school’s students and Jostens is proud to celebrate the yearbook tradition and the 418 yearbooks selected for the 2017 Jostens​ Look Book,” said Gary Lundgren, editor. “Today’s yearbooks are very sophisticated in terms of visual presentation and the relevant and inclusive content that is featured.”

Stine and her yearbook staff received a copy of the 2017 Jostens ​Look Book​ and certificate from Jostens to recognize their outstanding achievement.

