June 1 in Bryant athletic history: 2004

Davidson spins shutout in win over Benton AA

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — Aaron Davidson pitched a four-hit shutout and John Newman belted a three-run homer as the Bryant Blacksox AA American Legion team whipped its rival from Benton, 3-0, on Tuesday, June 1.

Davidson walked just one and struck out six as the Sox improved to 7-3 on the season. Benton managed singles in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings. Only in the sixth were they able to put two runners aboard as the single followed a one-out double. But the Sox turned a doubleplay to end the threat.

Newman’s tell-tale blast came in the third inning. It came after one-out singles by Danny Reimenschneider and David Hurt. An out later, Newman unloaded.

The Sox managed just one hit the rest of the game, a seventh-inning single by Hurt. But Davidson and the defense made it hold up for the win.



