Junior Hornets close out tourney with a victory

PEARCY — The Bryant Hornets freshman team finished up the annual Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament on Saturday with a 54-49 win over the Arkadelphia Junior Badgers at Lake Hamilton High School.

The Hornets finished 2-1 in the tournament and improved to 5-6 on the season going into Monday’s home game against the rival Benton Panthers.