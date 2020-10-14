Junior Lady Hornets capture share of team honors

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

Lillian Miller, Aidan Fisher, Arion Pegram and Gracie Rocha all finished in the top 10 to lead the Bryant Juinor High Lady Hornets to a share of the team championship of the annual Danny Westbrook Bryant Hornets Invitational cross country meet at Bishop Park on Tuesday.

Miller finished fourth overall in a time of 13:40.77 as the Lady Hornets finished with 40 points, tying with Hot Springs Lakeside, which was paced by individual medalist Maya Hubbard (12:58.89). Lakeside finished with the top three spots individually. Pulaski Academy was third with 101 points.

The meet included eight teams and representatives from eight other schools.

Fisher finished sixth with a time of 14:00.89. Pegram was right with her with a 14:01.71 clocking, taking seventh. Rocha was was 10thoverall in a time of 14:05.63.

Seventh grader Dakota McNab completed Bryant scoring group. Her 14:09.58 was good for 13th.

Another seventh grader, Lilly James, was 14th in 14:11.12. Eighth grader Haley Avila completed Bryant’s top seven, finishing 15th in 14:20.69.

The Lady Hornets are tentatively scheduled to run again on Saturday at Oaklawn Park in the Lake Hamilton Invitational.